The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules has been one of the most successful of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spin off. Check out how many episodes are there.

The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules has been one of the most successful of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spin off, especially due to the attention that the Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal has received in the media.

Bravo has released a tense trailer for the second half of the season, in which Sandovla and Ariana Madix have an emotional sit-down after he cheated with co-star Raquel Leviss. In the trailer, Sandoval tells Madix, “I wish we both would have tried harder.” To which she replies, “You don’t deserve one f***** tear of mine.”

The reality TV series also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy. If you want to know how many episodes are there for the season, as well as how to watch the show, keep reading.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 episodes

Vanderpump Rules air weekly Wednesday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. You can also watch it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. The episodes also stream on Peacock, but they air the following day of their premieres.

While Bravo hasn’t confirmed how many episodes this season has, there are usually 24 or 25 episodes per season. However, some seasons have had less episodes, such as Season 9 which only had 17 episodes. So far, the season has already released six episodes.