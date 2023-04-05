Barbie is coming in four months to the big screen and many details of the production have already come to light, like how much money Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have taken home for playing the dolls. Here, check the amount.

Margot Robbie is set to take the reins in the new version of Barbie, which is directed by the acclaimed Greta Gerwig. The Oscar-nominated actress will not be alone, as Ryan Gosling will play her boyfriend, Ken. The cast is star-studded and the film will mark Dua Lipa's big screen debut.

Several Sex Education stars will be present in the project, along with other important actors in the industry, such as Emerald Fennell and Michael Cera. They will play Midge and Allan, friends of the main couple. The dolls of these characters were created in the 1960s but were discontinued shortly thereafter.

It has been confirmed that the Levitating singer will not only play the Mermaid Barbie, who wears blue hair and a long tail, but will also write the film's theme song. Aqua's Barbie Girl will not be present, so the 27-year-old star has already "recorded several new songs" for the live-action soundtrack.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie salaries

The Oscar-nominated actors have been able to negotiate their salaries with the production company behind the new version of Barbie. A report published by Variety revealed the big figure that Margot and Ryan took home, giving a total of $12.5 million each for their roles as Barbie and Ken.

As the main stars of the story, they are likely to be the highest paid of the project, which will be released on July 21 this year on the big screen. It is not yet known how much other members of the cast, such as Emma Mackey or Will Farrell, have received, but it is believed that it would be a lower figure.