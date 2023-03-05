Chris Rock has released his ‘Selective Outrage’ special for Netflix, which was the first-live streaming event for the platform. Many people want to know how much he earned for the gig.

How much did Netflix pay Chris Rock for his Comedy Specials?

Chris Rock returned to stand-up comedy after an eight-year hiatus, with the release of his ‘Selective Outrage’ special, which aired on Saturday, March 4 and the first live event for Netflix. However, he had a deal for another special.

Apart from ‘Selective Outrage’, Rock also released the 2018's special “Chris Rock: Tamborine," which was recorded in 2017. Meanwhile, the live special featured jokes about the infamous Will Smith’s Oscar slap.

Rock is known for his signature style of edgy and socially conscious comedy, which has garnered him a massive fan following over the years. Here, check out how much he will reportedly earn for these gigs.

What was Chris Rock’s salary for his Netflix Specials?

Netflix is thrilled with the partnership with Rock. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, expressed that Rock's "unparalleled talent" and Netflix's global platform and "creative freedom" make them a perfect match. But how much will the comedian earn?

The streaming giant has reportedly paid Rock a whopping $40 million for the two shows, making it a historic deal. The partnership is one proof that Netflix is investing in comedy shows, as Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix explained:

“Increasingly, Netflix is becoming the preeminent destination for stand up comedy, partnering with top tier talent across a wide variety of styles and humor, enabling them to bring their fresh, distinctive and hilarious voices to our members in 190 countries around the world.”