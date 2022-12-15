The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing for Friday, December 16 will have a new jackpot after Tuesday, December 13 drawing. Find out here how much money will be drawn in it.

The Mega Millions drawing for the multi million-dollar prize is coming right up. On Friday, December 16, the Mega Millions Lottery drawing will be held at 11:00 PM (ET). The final results and winning numbers will be available here, as well as on the Mega Millions Lottery's website.

There are two ways to participate in a Powerball Lottery drawing. The most common is to buy a ticket at any convience store within 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, as well as in the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Every customer must select a ticket with 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Golden Megaball number from 1 to 25 to play for the drawing. Also, there was one Mega Million Lottery's drawing more held during the week. Its on Tuesday at 11:00 PM (ET).

Mega Millions Lottery: How much is the jackpot for Friday, December 16 drawing?

For every next drawing, the multi million-dollar prize changes the amount depending on the winners and the cash taken out of for the people that have won in the last drawing. For example, on Tuesday, December 13 drawing, there were 18 people who won $10,000.

So, the Mega Millions Lottery's prize for Friday, December 16 will be an estimated amount of $429 million. That is an increased amount of $29 million compared to last Tuesday Mega Millions' drawing. According to the Mega Millions Lottery's website, the cash value for this jackpot is an estimated $233.6 Million.

According to the Mega Millions Lottery's website, when a customer wins the Mega Millions prize, the customer will choose how to be paid either via cash option or annual payout. According to the same site, the Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. However, prize claim parameters vary from state to state.