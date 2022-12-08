The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing for Friday, December 9 will have a new jackpot after Tuesday, December 6 drawing. Find out here how mucho money will be drawn in it.

The Mega Millions drawing for the multi million-dollar prize is coming right up. On Friday, December 9, the Mega Millions Lottery drawing will be held in California at 11:00 PM (ET). The final results and winning numbers will be available here, as well as in the Mega Millions Lottery's website.

There are two ways to participate in a Powerball Lottery drawing. The most common is to buy a ticket at any convience store within the 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California, as well as in the District of Columbia, andthe U.S. Virgin Islands

Every customer must select a ticket with 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Golden Megaball number from 1 to 25 to play for the drawing. Also, there is one Mega Million Lottery's drawing more held during the week. Its on Tuesday at 11:00 PM (ET).

Mega Millions Lottery: How much is the jackpot for Friday, December 9 drawing?

For every next drawing, the multi million-dollar prize changes the amount depending on the winners and the cash taken out of for the people that have won in the last drawing. For example, on Tuesday, December 6 drawing, there were one $1-million winner, and 17 people who won $10,000.

So, the Mega Millions Lottery's prize for Friday, December 9 will be an estimated amount of $379 million. That is an increased amount of $25 million compared to last Tuesday Mega Millions' drawing. According to the Mega Millions Lottery's website, the cash value for this jackpot is an estimated $202.6 Million.

According to the Mega Millions Lottery's website, when a customer wins the Mega Millions prize, the customer will choose how to be paid either via cash option or annual payout. According to the same site, the Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one. However, prize claim parameters vary from state to state