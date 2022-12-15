The Powerball Lottery's drawing for Saturday, December 17 will have a new jackpot after Wednesday, December 14 drawing. Find out here how mucho money will be drawn in it.

A new Powerball Lottery drawing is coming. On Saturday, December 17, the Powerball Lottery drawing will be held in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET). The final lottery results and winning numbers will be available here, as well as on the Powerball Lottery's website.

There are two ways to participate in a Powerball Lottery drawing. The most common is to buy a ticket at any convenience store within 45 U.S. states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Every customer must select a ticket with 5 numbers from 1 to 69 with an extra Powerball number from 1 to 26 to play for each drawing held in Florida. Also, there were two Powerball Lottery's drawings more held during weekdays, on Monday and Wednesday at 11:00 PM (ET).

Powerball Lottery: How much is the jackpot for Saturday, December 17 drawing?

For every next drawing, the jackpot increases its prize depending on the winners and the amount of money they have won in the last drawing. For example, in Wednesday December 14 drawing, there were seven $50,000 winners, while for the first time in a while, there wasn't any $1-million winners.

So, the Powerball Lottery's jackpot for Saturday, December 17 will be an estimated amount of $149 million. That is an increased amount of $15 million compared to last Wednesday Powerball's drawing. According to the Powerball Lottery's website, the cash value for this jackpot is an estimated $80.4 Million.

According to the Powerball Lottery's website, in order to determine the jackpot for each drawing there a number of factors that affect it. Including drawing ticket sales, the cost to fund an annuity prize, as well as interest rates are taken into account to sum up the grand prize.