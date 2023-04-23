Frank Ocean has been one of the headliners of Coachella, but due to various reasons he pulled out after the end of the first weekend. Here, check out how much he will charge for his short performance at the festival.

Frank Ocean was chosen to be one of the three headliners of the 2023 edition of Coachella, along with BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny. It is likely that we will not see this happen again or that he will be invited to participate in the festival, due to all the problems he has had and the expense it has meant for the organization.

The problems began when the star reportedly injured her ankle before a performance on the first weekend. His set was strongly criticized by several users on social networks, especially after he showed up an hour later than scheduled and ended the show after 90 minutes. His team claimed that this was due to the "curfew" implemented at the event.

After several comings and goings, the singer-songwriter decided not to continue with his participation. This cost the festival millions and of course its organizers are not happy at all. Billboard assured that the expenses, such as an ice platform, were accumulating and this will cause a seven-figure sum of money to be lost.

How much money did Frank Ocean's performance at the 2023 Coachella cost?

Although the singer's requests affected the overall profitability of the event, after losing millions of dollars, Ocean will continue to be paid. Although it will be only for the days he has performed and not what had been stipulated for the two weekends.

At first, Frank was to receive $4 million for being one of the headliners for his performance, so it would be a total of $8 million, because there were going to be two presentations. However, now he will only get paid for his first weekend and the other $4 million will go to Blink-182, as the band was the one who replaced him.