Jimmy Kimmel will be back on the Oscars stage as host and many are expecting him to touch on some sensitive topics, as he did last year. Here, check out how much money he will receive for reprising his role as host.

Jimmy Kimmel has once again been chosen to host the Oscars 2023 and the event is just days away. The world is waiting for what will happen at the ceremony, especially after the scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock in the last edition. Thanks to this, they had to implement a Crisis Team so that this type of situation does not happen again.

The host gave an interview to THR this week and assured that he is not worried about getting slapped. "You mean if someone gets up on stage and slaps me? Well, I measure it and if I'm bigger than them I beat them up on TV. If it's 'The Rock' I'll run", adding that he already has a discussion in mind where he will talk about the topic that brought so much controversy in the past.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM and beforehand we will see the stars walk the red carpet before taking their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC if you have cable and will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Oscars 2023: How much will Jimmy Kimmel get paid to host?

Last year it was Kimmel who co-hosted the Oscars 2023 with Wanda Sykes and during an interview they claimed they didn't receive too much money. "I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars. And there's one of me! You guys will probably have to split that," said the comedian.

He has not yet confessed how much he will be charging for his solo participation this year, but it is expected to be much more. This is the third time he will be presenting the awards alone, as the first was during 2017 and the second during 2018.