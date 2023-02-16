For a few years now, studios are betting on live-actions of the most watched classics of the big screen. Now it's the turn of How to Train Your Dragon and here we tell you all about the upcoming movie.

As is the case with many producers, DreamWorks has been implementing the new move of making live-actions of classics that have been very successful. First it was Beauty and the Beast, then The Little Mermaid and soon it will be How to Train Your Dragon. The animated trilogy grossed a huge amount in theaters, reaching $1.5 billion.

Universal Pictures announced the arrival of a new installment and rumors have already begun to circulate about which actors are being considered for the cast. Dean DeBlois was the assigned director of the first films and it has been confirmed that he will be back to carry out the new story.

In case you want to marathon the movies, remember that there are several ways to do it via streaming. The first and second installments are available on Peacock, while the third (The Hidden World) is on Amazon Prime Video. Now, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming live-action...

When will 'How to Train Your Dragon' be released?

The studio has already scheduled the release date and so far it will be March 14, 2025, so there are still two years to go before we can see the new version of the classic. DeBlois has worked on several animated films, such as the original installments of the franchise, but this will be his first time working on a live-action feature film.

Who are the cast of 'How to Train Your Dragon'?

The casting process is already underway and as the weeks go by it is expected that new details of the project will be revealed. Many fans have been circulating which actors they would like to see star in the new movie and this is the list they want:

Tom Hardy as Stoick the Vast

Freya Allan as Astrid Hofferson

David Mazouz as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Seth Rogen as Fishlegs Ingerman

Amanda Seyfried as Ruffnut Thorston

Marie Avgeropoulos as Heather

Dean-Charles Chapman as Snotlout Jorgenson

Jason Mewes as Tuffnut Thorston

Benjamin Bratt as Dagur the Deranged

Donald Logue as Gobber the Belch

Eric Stonestreet as Johann

Michael Keaton as Viggo Grimborn

What is 'How to Train Your Dragon' about?

The film will adapt the story we know from the original animated trilogy, rather than picking up where the series left off. This one is based on the books by Cressida Cowell and follows the friendship that forms between a young Viking boy and a wounded dragon who is rescued and saved by the protagonist.