‘Blade Runner’ is a neo-noir sci-fi franchise, which consists of films, series, novels and video games. While the movies weren’t exactly a success at the box office, both of them are regarded as cult classics. Check out where to watch them.

How to stream all 'Blade Runner' movies, short films and the animated series

The neo-noir sci-fi franchise ‘Blade Runner’ is expanding with a new sequel series (Blade Runner: 2099’) to the 2017’s film ‘Blade Runner: 2049.’ While this new show is still in pre-production stages, the interest is high.

The first film, directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1982, was based on the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, about the character of Rick Deckard. While it didn’t perform well in the box office, the movie, starring Harrison Ford, has become a cult classic.

The sequel, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Denis Villeneuve, also didn't perform well at the box office, but it was praised by critics. It also won two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, as well as two BAFTAs.

Where to watch online all ‘Blade Runner’ movies, series and short films

Apart from the two main films, the franchise consists of three short films released all in 2017, and all gave context for the feature film. Meanwhile, an animated series was released in 2021. Here, check out where you can watch them:

Movies

Blade Runner (1982)

Available to watch on demand: Hulu

To rent/buy: iTunes, Vudu, Apple, Amazon Prime Video

Blade Runner: 2049 (2017)

Available to watch on demand: Hulu

To rent/buy: iTunes, Vudu, Apple, Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand, Google Play

Short films

2036: Nexus Dawn (2017)

Available to watch: Youtube

Blade Runner Black Out 2022 (2017)

Available to watch: Youtube

2048: Nowhere to Run (2017)

Available to watch: Youtube

Animated series

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2021)

Available to watch on demand: HBO Max, crunchyroll, VRV, Adult Swim.