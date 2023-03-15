The neo-noir sci-fi franchise ‘Blade Runner’ is expanding with a new sequel series (Blade Runner: 2099’) to the 2017’s film ‘Blade Runner: 2049.’ While this new show is still in pre-production stages, the interest is high.
The first film, directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1982, was based on the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, about the character of Rick Deckard. While it didn’t perform well in the box office, the movie, starring Harrison Ford, has become a cult classic.
The sequel, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Denis Villeneuve, also didn't perform well at the box office, but it was praised by critics. It also won two Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects, as well as two BAFTAs.
Where to watch online all ‘Blade Runner’ movies, series and short films
Apart from the two main films, the franchise consists of three short films released all in 2017, and all gave context for the feature film. Meanwhile, an animated series was released in 2021. Here, check out where you can watch them:
Movies
Blade Runner (1982)
Available to watch on demand: Hulu
To rent/buy: iTunes, Vudu, Apple, Amazon Prime Video
Blade Runner: 2049 (2017)
Available to watch on demand: Hulu
To rent/buy: iTunes, Vudu, Apple, Amazon Prime Video, AMC on Demand, Google Play
Short films
2036: Nexus Dawn (2017)
Available to watch: Youtube
Blade Runner Black Out 2022 (2017)
Available to watch: Youtube
2048: Nowhere to Run (2017)
Available to watch: Youtube
Animated series
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2021)
Available to watch on demand: HBO Max, crunchyroll, VRV, Adult Swim.