St. Patrick's Day is hours away and it's time to celebrate the Irish in the best way possible... with beer, parties and a great parade. Here, check out how to watch the highlights.

New year, new celebrations. Finally the preparations for St. Patrick's Day are coming to an end and it's time to continue the festive vibe. Tomorrow, some of the most popular streets will be dyed green to celebrate the Irish, but especially St. Patrick. At the end of the day, memes and the funniest reactions on social networks will also emerge.

Friday, March 17th is not only a special day to get together with your friends for a beer or simply attend one of the many parades that will be held in honor of Ireland. It also brings with it an aura of superstitions and myths, as it is believed that good fortune shines the brightest on this day.

The tradition of the four-leaf clover is still alive and many believe that finding one means that luck will be with you and fortune may come your way. For a long time this flower was the symbol of the European country, as the Saint would have explained the holy trinity with it, because each leaflet would belong to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

What are the biggest parades for St. Patrick's Day?

Several cities in the United States celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a big way and there is one in particular that has the oldest and largest parade in the world, surpassing even the ones held in Ireland...

New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Savannah are some of the locations that hold the most important parades and celebrations. Most of the parades are filled with themed floats, people painted in green or in costume, Irish music and much more.

Here, check out which are the four biggest ones and what they are about or what to expect:

New York

New York's St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at 11 AM and is led by a Grand Marshal, who guides the event from East 44th to East 79th Street. It is ranked as the oldest and largest parade in the world, taking place 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Chicago

It is the next largest, after the one held in NYC. The Illinois parade attracts more than 2 million spectators per year and among them are many who want to participate in the green celebrations.

The first one took place in 1858 and this year it will also make an appearance, with the purpose of painting the streets in recognition of Ireland. Several floats parade along with many enthusiasts preparing dances and more.

New Orleans

Of course, Louisiana puts on one of the best shows, as it does every year, for St. Patrick's Day. It is usually a family event and you are likely to find the streets filled with citizens dressed in green and with a beer in hand as the event takes place.

All visitors who attend witness as a line of floats and trailers are accompanied by themed music, dancers and various representatives from area clubs or even organizations that make it all possible.

San Antonio

Like many of the other parades, this one does not miss the opportunity to dress in green. However, this does not only happen in the people who attend, but also the San Antonio River is painted in the characteristic color. This usually lasts about three days and is made of an ecological material.

The party lasts two days and the whole event includes Irish pipe bands, food, games and of course, lots of themed floats. Everything can be seen from the River Walk.

How to watch the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parades

NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade – Available on NBC from 11 AM EST until 3 PM. It will be available through Peacock's streaming platform.

Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade – Available on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia beginning at 9 AM on Friday, March 17.

San Antonio St. Patrick's Day Parade – It will not be available to watch online, but it will start on March 17 and the river will be dyed from 1 PM. So you can attend in person, as the celebration will last two days.

New Orleans St. Patrick's Day Parade – The celebrations continue in Annunciation Square, with the Irish Channel block party. It will begin at 1 PM and will not be broadcast.