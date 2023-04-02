Thanks to his work in "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us," Pedro Pascal is currently one of the most beloved actors. However, many fans don't know he was part of the critically acclaimed comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" alongside Nicholas Cage.

With ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Last of Us,’ Pedro Pascal has become almost ubiquitous on social media. Apart from praising him or his style, the actor is also the face of some of the most used memes on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

You probably have watched him eat a sandwich millions of times, as well as his crazy look in a scene with Nicholas Cage. The “Pedro Pascal car meme” is everywhere, but not everyone knows that it is part of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

The film, which had limited release in theaters last year, follows Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who is struggling financially. To make some money, he decides to take an offer to appear at a fan's (Pascal) birthday party for one million dollars. However, things take a wild turn when Cage is recruited by CIA agents for a special mission.

Where is ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ available to watch online?

If you want to stream the film, you can do so on Starz, which you can get for $9 the month. The movie is also available to rent or buy on platforms such as Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and AMC On Demand.

The movie received positive reviews from critics, who cited Cage and Pascal's performances and chemistry. Apart from the two actors, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish complete the cast.