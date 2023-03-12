Hugh Grant has made his grand arrival at the Oscars 2023 and soon went viral, especially after talking to Ashley Graham at the awards pre-show. Here, check out what happened.

Hugh Grant is not nominated for this year's Academy Awards, but he didn't hesitate to make a big appearance at the Oscars red carpet and pre-show, which was hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh. The renowned actor was one of the most elegant celebrities of the event and was one of the stars of the night, after having a somewhat awkward reaction.

As it usually happens in the annual event, before the awards ceremony, some journalists and stars usually cover the preview. There we see how the guests arrive little by little and if they feel like talking to the presenters. Graham was the one who interviewed the 62-year-old actor, but it seems that not everything went according to plan.

What happened between Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham at the Oscars 2023?

Grant was the protagonist of one of the most uncomfortable interviews, if not the only one, of the Oscars 2023 pre-show. Model Ashley Graham was the one who asked him several questions, but the actor didn't seem to have too many answers at the time or that he just didn't want to be there.

The first question he was asked was what was the best thing about attending the award show, where he was seen hesitating and finally answering that it was "fascinating that all of humanity was there". Then followed the question of what he was most looking forward to seeing during the evening, whether it was a colleague or just a moment.

That's when he only answered that he had no one in particular. The most awkward moment of all came when Ashley wanted to know who had dressed him, since he looked very elegant and according to the event. To which the British actor replied "It's just my suit". The model tried to continue with the interview by asking who had designed it, but Hugh again made it a little difficult for her, answering "I don't remember, my tailor".

Getting to the end of the chat, Graham opted to ask him about his work on Glass Onion, but by that point it was all too awkward and the actor answered the question half-heartedly, saying "How much fun is it to shoot a movie like that? Well, I barely get to be in it. I'm on for like three seconds."