Al Pacino is set for a second and final season of Hunters. Here, check out when the new episodes will be released and on which streaming platform they will be available.

Hunters was one of Al Pacino's latest works on the small screen that has caused a furor among viewers. The 82-year-old actor played the role of a leader of a group of people who decide to chase Nazis to kill them and the story is about to launch its second season, after its successful premiere in 2020.

The first season was set in the 70's and in the new episodes we will see how the iconic star and Logan Lerman pursue Hitler. That's right, after an accident derailed their plans in Europe, the hunters must team up again to hunt down the German tyrant, who is hiding in South America.

David Weil, creator of the series, was able to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry for the first few episodes. The Scarface actor plays Meyer Offerman and Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, while both are joined by Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, Lena Olin as The Colonel and Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris.

When are the last episodes of Hunters released?

The episodes will be released all together and not on a weekly basis on January 13, 2023. The second season marks the end of the series, so it will be the last chance to see the actors in those characters. Here, check what all the episodes will be called and their numbering:

EP1 S2 - Van Glooten's Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year

EP2 S2 - Buenos Aires

EP3 S2 - Duck. Quail. Goose. Crow.

EP4 S2 - The Fare

EP5 S2 - Blutsbande

EP6 S2 - Only the Dead

EP7 S2 - The Home

EP8 S2 - Episode #2.8

As for the second season, the series creator hinted at what to expect during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. There he confessed "For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, he was never killed, he was never tried, he made a decision at the end of his life. So Hunters, being a series about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting power back, season 2, I hope will be that catharsis. I would just invoke Hitler to deliver justice in some satisfying way".

What streaming platform is Hunters on?

Hunters is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive series and all episodes of the first season are now available on the streaming platform. To celebrate the farewell and the end of the story, an official podcast, called Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, will also be launched.

The first three episodes will be released on December 13 and will portray the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance and sacrifice during the Holocaust. The final three episodes will arrive on January 3, 2024. The project is hosted by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.