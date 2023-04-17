After the success of ‘Air,’ Ben Affleck will star in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Hypnotic.’ The movie is directed and co-written by Robert Rodriguez. If you're a fan of Christopher Nolan, this could be your film. Check out everything you need to know about it.

The movie, which also suffered delays during the Covid-19 pandemic, has released its first trailer, and as the director told Collider back in 2021, “It's like a Hitchcock thriller on steroids.” As Affleck’s character has to solve a crime, he will have to learn about the “hypnotics,” which affects how people view reality.

As in other movies by the director, all his children collaborated with him in the making of it. His son Rebel is the full-time composer, his other son Racer Max is co-writer and producer, his daughter Rhiannon worked on the storyboard and his son Rogue is doing the animatics.

What is Hypnotic about?

The story stars Affleck as Daniel Rourke, a detective who has to work in the most important case of his career: the disappearance of his daughter. However, he finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies. He will receive the help from a psychic Diana Cruz, as he is also being pursued by a lethal specter, the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl.

Who is in the cast of Hypnotic?

Aside from Affleck, the cast of Hypnotic also features Hala Finley (Man With a Plan), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), J. D. Pardo (F9), Dayo Okeniyi (Terminator Genisys), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), and William Fichtner (Prison Break).

When is the release date for Hypnotic?

Hypnotic arrives in theaters on May 12. The movie is being distributed by Ketchup Entertainment, after its prior distributor Solstice Studios shut down in late 2022. So far, there’s no official release date for streaming or digital.