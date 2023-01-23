Jazz Jennings and her family will return for another season of their reality TV show, ‘I Am Jazz.’ Check out when and how to watch or stream the first episode of Season 8 in the US.

Jazz Jennings and her family will return for another season of their reality TV show, ‘I Am Jazz.’ The series has documented Jazz’s life as a transgender woman, since she was in high school. Now, fans will get to see her in a new stage of her life as she is becoming an adult.

[Watch I Am Jazz free on fuboTV]

The last time we saw Jazz, she was preparing to leave home for Harvard and wrapping up her internship. This was a big step for her after having to take a mental-health leave of absence when she was originally accepted into college.

Season 7 took a while to air, even longer than what fans were used to, and now it’s almost time for a new season in which Jazz will be dealing with her new independence, as well as dating life and other young-adult struggles.

Date, time and how to watch ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 8 premiere

The first episode of the eighth season of the reality TV show ‘I Am Jazz’ will air on Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 PM on TLC and Discovery Plus. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial in the US.

Jazz is known for being one of the youngest publicly documented people to have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria in childhood, and to start her transition. She was interviewed by Barbara Walters in 2007 at age 6.

Besides the TV show, she also has a Youtube channel and has written a book about her life. According to the description of the season, Jazz will return home from Harvard for the summer and will navigate social life and dating.