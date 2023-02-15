It's a fact! I Am Legend will have a sequel and the production team has already started development. Here, check out everything about the Will Smith's movie, such as its plot and cast.

I Am Legend was released during 2007 and has since become one of the most iconic films in the industry and for Will Smith. The actor made his big breakthrough with the story of Robert Neville and went on to land other roles. News of the long-awaited sequel was announced in March of last year but not many details were known until today.

The plot of the first installment was set in as after a failed attempt to create a cure for cancer ends up eradicating most of humanity, leaving a few survivors and some people turned into a kind of hybrid between vampire and zombie. Neville is a virologist who hunts these beings in New York City with the intention of finally finding a solution.

Now, the sequel already has two leads, a plot and a possible release date. Akiva Goldsman (Constantine) will be in charge of the project as director and writer. It will not be the only production in his hands, he is also developing Constantine 2 with Keanu Reeves in his iconic role as John and Peter Stormare in the role of Lucifer.

Who are the cast of I Am Legend 2?

At the moment, not many actors have been confirmed, but the two main actors have been selected. Will Smith will reprise his role as Robert Neville and will be accompanied by Michael B. Jordan, who will soon be starring in the third installment of Creed. It is not yet known what role he will be playing but it is expected to be an important one, as he will be head to head with the Bad Boys actor.

What will I Am Legend 2 be about?

During an interview with Deadline, Goldsman provided several details on what to expect from the sequel. It will be set several decades after the first part. In addition, he confessed that he is a loyal fan of The Last of Us and that he emphasizes the beauty of the world a few years after an apocalyptic eeno.

"You know when the Earth reclaims its territory again? There's something beautiful about the fact that man is not the main focus," he said. This means we're likely to see New York City much more taken over by nature than what we saw in some scenes in the first installment. The landscape will play a fundamental role in the plot...

On the other hand, it was confirmed that the alternate ending given to the first film will be used as a basis. During the original ending, Neville immolated himself along with a group of these creatures after having created a cure. However, in the other option (which is more faithful to Richard Matheson's novel) the virologist was cornered by the leader of the group of cannibals, who claimed his partner.

He is captured in order to try to find the long-awaited cure. After understanding that this group of beings can communicate, he frees him and returns to his partner. There, Robert realizes that he has become someone important and feared within the cannibals. And that will become important as the starting point for the sequel.

When could I Am Legend 2 be released?

There is still no exact release date, but it is expected to hit the big screen in late 2024 and early 2025, especially since much of the project has not yet been developed and filming has only just begun.