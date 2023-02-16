The I Am Legend sequel starring Will Smith has been confirmed and it's time to catch up on the story, especially after it was revealed that the script will be the sequel to the movie with its alternate ending. Here, check out how and where to watch it.

Now that the sequel to I Am Legend has finally been confirmed and has entered development, it's time to relive the story that made Will Smith so popular. Thanks to his role as scientist Robert Neville, he was nominated for several SAG awards during 2008 and since then he has become one of the best actors of the generation.

Not many details of the sequel have been revealed yet, but it is confirmed that the King Richard actor will not be alone, but will be accompanied by Michael B. Jordan (Creed). In addition, director Akiva Goldsman assured during an interview that the plot will be set several decades after the first part and that it will be based on what would happen taking into account the alternative ending.

In the original ending, Neville immolated himself along with a several creatures after having created a cure. However, in the other option (more faithful to Richard Matheson's novel) the virologist was cornering the leader of the group of cannibals in order to find a solution, but he begins to realize that they can communicate...

How to watch the alternate ending of I Am Legend

The movie is available to watch on one of the most important streaming platforms of recent times: HBO Max. In case you don't have a subscription, you can also rent I Am Legend on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or other options, such as iTunes.

On the other hand, you can also find several clips of the alternate ending on YouTube. Here, check out one of the most complete ones found on the most popular video platform on the Internet: