The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' slasher franchise, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., will get another sequel. Here's where you can find the original movies to watch them online.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise: Where and how to watch the movies in order

With the success of other horror and slasher franchises such as ‘Scream’ or ‘Halloween Ends,’ it’s not surprising that the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series will get a legacy-sequel with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reportedly reprising their roles.

The franchise is loosely based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan. The first movie premiered in 1997, and starred Love Hewitt, Prinze Jr, Muse Watson, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Other stars of the series are Johnny Galecki, in the first film; Mekhi Phifer and Matthew Settle in the second film.

With the news of a sequel, which will be written by Leah McKendrick and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, many fans are interested in watching the original films again. Here’s how you can stream the three movies in the franchise in the US.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ movies in order and how to watch them

The first film follows four young friends who are being stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they covered up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man. Apart from the novel, the film was also inspired by other slasher films such as “Prom Night” (1980) and “The House on Sorority Row” (1982).

The second film (“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”) is a direct follow up of the events of the first movie. Meanwhile, the third one doesn’t have any of the original characters back, but tells the same story of the first film with different characters. Here’s where you can find them online:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Available to watch on: Netflix

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Available to watch on: Hulu

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

Available to rent or buy on: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, VUDU, iTunes, Apple, AMC.