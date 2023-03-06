Whitney Houston’s biographic movie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie, has been a favorite of audiences despite poor reviews. Here, check out when the musical drama will come to streaming.

Whitney Houston’s biographic movie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie, can be qualified as a sleeper-hit. While the expectations weren’t high, and the reviews were mostly mixed to negative, fans have been more generous.

The film, which also stars Stanley Tucci, follows the life of the iconic singer of the 80s and 90s, and it was authorized by Houston’s camp. It is directed by Kasi Lemmons, best known for previously directing Harriet; and was written by Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes).

The movie has grossed $59.4 million worldwide, and Ackie was nominated for the EE Rising Star award at the BAFTAs. If you want to watch this film in the comfort of your own home, check out when it is coming to streaming.

When is ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ coming to streaming?

For now, there is no release date for streaming. However, the movie can be found in VOD and digital formats on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and more. So, you can rent it or buy it.

However, as the film is distributed by Sony Pictures, it’s very likely that it will end on Netflix, as part of the deal between the two studios. However, it could land on the platform (or any other streaming platform) around three months from now.

Besides Ackie and Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, the rest of the cast includes: Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Clarke Peters as John Houston, and Bria Danielle Singleton as Bobbi Kristina Brown, among others.

*This article will be updated.