Martin McDonagh's first feature film and his first collaboration with Colin Farrel was 'In Bruges,' a dark comedy that follows two hitmen hiding in Belgium after a job goes wrong. Check out where to watch it online.

With the success of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ which has received nine Oscars nominations, many viewers are curious to watch Martin McDonagh’s first feature film ‘In Bruges,’ which also was his first collaboration with Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson.

The film is a 2008 black comedy-drama, written by McDonagh, which follows two hit men Ray (Farrell) and Ken (Gleeson) who hide in Belgium after a job went wrong while waiting for directions from their ruthless boss (Ralph Fiennes).

The movie opened the Sundance Film Festival, and it then got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. McDonagh also won the BAFTA for Original Screenplay, and Farrell won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, while Gleeson was nominated in the same category. Check out where you can watch it online.

Where to stream ‘In Bruges’ with Colin Farrell?

‘In Bruges’ is available to watch on demand on PeacockTV, which you can get for $5 with ads per month. There’s also a plan without ads for $10 per month. While Peacock has a free plan, you have to be subscribed to enjoy ‘In Bruges’.

The movie is also available to rent or buy on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, iTunes, VUDU, Google Play and AMC on Demand. During its theatrical run, the film grossed $33,394,440 worldwide.

Apart from Farrell, Gleeson and Fiennes, the rest of the cast includes: Clémence Poésy as Chloë Villette, Jordan Prentice as Jimmy, Thekla Reuten as Marie, Jérémie Renier as Eirik, Anna Madeley as Denise, Elizabeth Berrington as Natalie Waters and Eric Godon as Yuri.