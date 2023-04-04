HBO drama 'Industry' follows a group of young bankers as they deal with the pressure of working in an international investment bank. Here's what you need to know about the third season, including potential release date.

When we talk about great TV, it is easy for HBO to come to mind, as the network continues its reign with critically acclaimed series such as ‘Succession,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The Last of Us’ and many more. One of the dramas that has also captivated audiences thanks to its smart writing is ‘Industry.’

The series is produced with the BBC by Bad Wolf, and it is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. After a successful first season, the show exceeded expectations with a superb follow up and it didn’t take long before it was picked up for a third installment.

The show follows a group of young bankers as they deal with the pressure cooker environment of international prestigious investment bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. Here is what we know about Season 3 of ‘Industry, including the new addition to the cast.

What could Season 3 be about?

Per Deadline, the plot of the third season will center around on “Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Industry’ Season 3?

While the full official lineup for the third season hasn’t been released yet, we can assume that most of the main cast will return, including Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, and Adam Levy.

Other actors that could return with recurring roles are Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. So far, the only confirmation is the addition of Games of Thrones’ star Kit Harrington, who will portray Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that’s about to go public.

Is there a release date for the third season of Industry?

No, but per Deadline, production will begin this month in the UK on season 3, and it will have eight episodes. As the first season was released in November 2020, and the second in August 2022, we can expect a late release in 2024.