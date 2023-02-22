Ines de Ramon is rumored to be Brad Pitt's new girlfriend after being spotted together after a U2 concert and now her ex-husband has officially asked her for a divorce. Here, check out all about her personal life and more.

Ines de Ramon is the new partner of one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood and who has stolen Brad Pitt's heart. The actor has had several girlfriends throughout his separation with Angelina Jolie but the young woman is not far behind, as she was married for several years to one of the main actors of the series The Vampire Diaries.

According to several media reports, the duo has been dating for several months and as proof that they are serious, after the Babylon actor's 59th birthday celebration in December they both welcomed the new year. So they welcomed 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together.

So far it has been assured that "for the moment they have an open relationship", but they were seen holding hands at a Bono recital in Los Angeles. Then the paparazzi did their thing and caught the two of them quite affectionate, kissing at the premiere party of the actor's next movie, which he shares with Margot Robbie.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Ines-Olivia de Ramon was born on December 19, 1992 in New Jersey, so she is currently 29 years old. She grew up in a Christian home and her parents are not well known in show business, so she tends to lead a fairly private life. Her first jobs consisted of being a trainer for several important figures and everything related to the world of fitness.

She studied and received her degree in Management and Business Administration at the University of Geneva during 2013. She speaks four languages and according to her LinkedIn profile she is head of wholesale sales at Anita Ko Jewelry since 2020. The store is responsible for selling luxury jewelry and has celebrity clients such as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Who was Ines de Ramon married to?

The young woman married Paul Wesley, who gave life to Stefan in the series The Vampire Diaries, in a private ceremony during 2019. Their union lasted three years and in 2022 they ended their relationship. Now, the actor has asked her for a divorce in February and it seems that his courtship with Pitt was a driver of his decision.

Wesley has filed papers to make it official in Los Angeles Superior Court under his real name, which is Pawel Tomasz Wasilewski. The paperwork filed by the actor cites that it is due to "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason for the split. It also specifies that the exact date of the property division to be carried out by the former couple has not been legally determined.

What is Ines de Ramon's net worth?

Now owning her own jewelry business, the young woman is believed to have a net worth of nearly $2 million, according to Money Inc. Holding the position of Anita Ko's head of wholesale sales, it is feasible that her salary is quite high.