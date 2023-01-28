Mia Goth and Alexander Skargard star as an agonizing couple in 'Infinity Pool,' directed by Brandon Cronenberg. The horror film has been one of the most talked-about films in Sundance. Check out when and how to watch it.

The horror genre keeps bringing one of the most interesting proposals in cinema right now. ‘Infinity Pool,’ starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard, shocked attendees at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered.

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg, this NC-17 horror movie follows a couple that goes on vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa, “when a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors,” per the official synopsis.

The film has been met with positive reviews, and it currently holds a score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. If you are interested in watching the movie, check out when and how to do so in the United States, and where it is coming to streaming.

When can I watch Infinity Pool?

The movie had its theatrical release on Friday, Jan. 27, so for now, the only way to watch it is in cinemas. You can find local showings on Fandango, and similar sites. However, it's expected to come out on video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video, Youtube, iTunes or Vudu.

As for when it’s coming to streaming, there’s no official date yet. But the film is being distributed by Neon and the studio has been following the same standard of 45 days after its theatrical release for the digital release.

For example, Triangle of Sadness debuted in theaters on Oct. 7 and hit digital platforms on Nov. 22. So if Infinity Pool follows the same schedule, the film may be able to come to VOD platforms by mid-March 2023.

*This article will be updated.