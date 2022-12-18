Mia Goth is back with a new film that will cause disturbing sensations within the minds and souls of viewers. Here, check out all about Infinity Pool, the new masterpiece from director Brandon Cronenberg.

Brandon Cronenberg is ready to release his new masterpiece, the sick gore trip that will be Infinity Pool with one of the queens of horror, Mia Goth (Pearl). The director is known for other works such as Antiviral and Possessor, of which all have something in common: they are great suspense productions with the best sci-fi overtones.

Set on an isolated island full of people of money, all crimes are punishable by death, but there is only one way to transgress the laws without being punished. The story will come to disturb the minds of viewers who dare to witness the journey of these characters, who as the plot unfolds will prove not to be who they really seem.

Initially, the first cut of the film was rated NC-17 by the Motion Picture Association, which meant that it was only allowed for adults. However, the company that will be in charge of releasing it (Neon) appealed to have it re-accredited as R, so that all those under 17 can watch it accompanied by an adult.

What will Infinity Pool be about?

The official plot describes "James and Em Foster are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the fictional island of La Tolqa, when a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors".

Who is the cast of Infinity Pool?

Alexander Skarsgård as James Foster

Mia Goth as Gabi

Cleopatra Coleman as Em Foster

Jalil Lespert as Alban

Thomas Kretschmann as Thresh

Amanda Brugel as Jennifer

Caroline Boulton as Bex

John Ralston as Dr. Modan

Jeff Ricketts as Charles

Roderick Hill as Angry Guest

When will Infinity Pool be released?

The new horror film will soon be in theaters across the country, as it is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 27, 2023. While it will be released worldwide during the Sundance Film Festival 2023, so we won't have to wait too long.

Here, check out the latest trailer released by Neon so far: