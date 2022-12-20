Lionel Messi has broken up the record for the most-liked Instagram post ever. However, his greatest rival, The Egg, won't let it go. Here, check out what the account said about losing the record

After lifting the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi doesn’t have anything left to win in soccer. However, the Argentine star has been breaking other types of records on social media, including the most-liked photo ever on Instagram. His greatest rival? An egg, who is now responding to the challenge.

Messi’s picture lifting the World Cup trophy received 43.7 million likes just 16 hours after being uploaded on Instagram, becoming the most-liked post of any sports person. However, the post began accumulating likes until reaching (at the moment) more than 65 million, breaking The Egg’s world record, which was 57 million likes.

However, it wasn’t the only record that Messi’s post broke. It’s also the most-like post across all platforms, surpassing ng a TikTok video from Bella Poarch. And now, The Egg has a message for Messi.

The Egg challenges Lionel Messi on Instagram

On an Instagram story, The Egg account wrote: “4 years ago, we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together. Today @leomessi has taken the crown (for now) but I’m still left with one question… Who’s the greatest of all time: Cristiano on Messi?”

The Egg urged their followers to vote on the comment section of their only post. Can it break a record for the most commented post ever? For now, many fans have joked that after Messi completed football, he only had to beat an egg.

On the other hand, Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg also acknowledged Messi’s record and announced another. During the World Cup Final, Whatsapp also broke a record for “25 million messages per second.”