Ariana DeBose is at the top of her game and the last time we saw her on stage at an awards show was with her iconic rap at the BAFTAs. Now it's time to find out if the actress will be performing a song at the 2023 Oscars. Here, check out all that is known.

Many are wondering if Ariana DeBose will be performing on stage at the 2023 Oscars, especially after her rap at the BAFTAs was all the rage. Most viewers were shocked after seeing the actress sing some of the verses, such as "Angela Bassett did the thing". The Internet exploded and she decided to close her Twitter account, due to the negative comments she was receiving.

Shortly after making the presentation, the awards organization defended the artist. Nick Bullen of the EE British Academy Film Awards, assured that she had done everything they thought and that they wanted to open the show with some energy and fun. The Oscar winner for West Side Story said in a podcast that she didn't mind the memes, she just didn't agree with the mass hatred.

With the Academy Awards just around the corner, fans and viewers want to know if she will be present at the ceremony or if we will see her perform on stage, as she has done at some of the most important events, such as the Tony Awards Opening Number when she performed This Is Your Round Of Applause.

Will Ariana DeBose perform at the Oscars 2023?

So far, Ariana has not been confirmed to be one of those who will perform on stage, as is the case of Rihanna or Stephanie Hsu. The actress will be one of the evening's presenters, along with Samuel L. Jackson, Glenn Close and Emily Blunt. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC or fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.