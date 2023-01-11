Austin Butler is now an official member of Hollywood's elite after winning his first Golden Globe thanks to his performance as Elvis Presley. However, fans think that he hasn't dropped the Southern accent he has in the movie. Check out what he said.

Butler, 31, has been an actor since his childhood, appearing in several shows for Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. He also starred in teen series such as the ‘Carrie’s Diaries,’ but his work on Elvis is definitely his breakthrough.

The actor has shared that he spent three years away from his family while shooting the film, and he has confessed that he got too far while preparing for the role. “I could prepare every day and then sit with my own feelings and ask myself what feels right, where’s my obsession going to lead me today?” Butler told Los Angeles Times.

Fans can’t stop hearing Elvis in Austin Butler’s voice during his Golden Globe speech

“My boy, my boy!” Butler exclaimed after being announced as the winner for Best Actor in Drama. “All my words are leaving me,” he added, while starting his speech. Fans noticed once again that his voice is still deeper than it used to be and he still uses a Southern accent.

Butler, however, said he didn’t think that’s true at the press conference after the awards. “I don’t think that I still sound like him,” he said. However, he confessed that he can understand why it could happen. “I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

In another interview with Elle Australia in June, he said that he might use Elvis to deal with speaking in public. “Because I'm a shy person, and when I know that there's bits of Elvis that I'd have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there's triggers. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. It's pretty amazing,” he explained.