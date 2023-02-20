Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six promises to be the hit series of the Spring. It is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and fans of the show want to know if the band really exists. Check out the answer.

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six promises to be the hit series of the Spring. With Sam Claflin and Kiley Reough leading an ensemble cast that also includes Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse, the show is aiming to go big or go home.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and follows the rise and fall of a rock band while living through the tumultuous 70’s lifestyle, as well as high-stake romance between band members Daisy (Reough) and Billy (Claflin), who is married to Camila (Morrone).

Produced by Reese Whiterspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, alongside Circle of Confusion and Amazon Studios, the book was adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. With a killer soundtrack, fans of the show want to know if the band really exists. Here’s what you need to know.

Does the band on ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ really exist?

While there’s going to be a soundtrack and fans will be able to listen to the songs of the series, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is a fictional band. However, author Jenkins Reid has explained that she was inspired by Fleetwood Mac, and the romance between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckhingham in particular.

In an article for Hello Sunshine, Jenkins Reid said that when she was a teen she saw the band’s reunion show The Dance, in which the passion that she saw between Nicks and Lindsey made her think about love and how we all perceive it:

“(...) when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”

In the series, the songs sung by the band were written by artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne and Marcus Mumford; and the album was produced by Blake Mills and it’s titled Aurora. You can already listen to the first single, ahead of the premiere of the show on March 3.