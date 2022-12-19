Elon Musk's Twitter reign hasn't been without controversy. After the platform announced a new policy banning links to other social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, users asked him to quit in a poll.

Since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter in October, after buying it for $44 billion, the social media platform has been crumbling and users are not happy with the direction taken by the company. That’s why on Sunday night (Dec. 18), they let Musk know that they want him out.

Musk, who was seen at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, made a poll on Twitter asking users if they want him out as CEO. And, per The New York Times, the verdict was clear: 57.5 percent said he should quit.

While he said that he would accept the result, Musk didn’t comment directly on the results. Instead, he left two cryptic messages: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” and “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.”

Why do Twitter users want Elon Musk out as CEO?

Before buying Twitter, Musk positioned himself as a kind of protector of free speech. In a tweet published back in April, per The New Yorker, he wrote: “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.” However, his latest moves contradict that statement.

Last week, Twitter suspended accounts of several journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other outlets, seemingly under a new policy that banned accounts if they shared another person’s “live location,” which also affected dozens of accounts that tracked locations of private planes.

However, the journalists' accounts were reinstated after he asked users if he should allow them back, in which fifty-nine percent responded yes, with 3.7 million votes. Of course, these kinds of decisions, alongside mass layoffs, as well as executive resignations and other high-profile account suspensions, have users unhappy.

The last straw could be Twitter’s announcement of a new policy to prevent users from sharing links and user names from other social platforms, like Instagram, Facebook and Mastodon. Will Musk actually step down as Twitter CEO? For now, it doesn’t seem like it, as he tweeted (as a response to someone): “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.”