The model and ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum was seen with a belly, and has made fans wonder if she is pregnant with her fifth child. She is mother of Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, with her ex-husband Seal.

Fellow AGT judge Howie Mandel shared a photo of co-star Sofía Vergara kissing Heidi’s bump. The star captioned with “Congratulations. @heidiklum Co-workers @sofiavergara and I are the first know. #agt.”

Klum is now married to German guitarist and producer, Tom Kaulitz, and has been open about how he has blended with her family."[Tom’s] amazing. I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers,” he said to US Weekly in 2022. But, is the TV star pregnant now?

Is Heidi Klum pregnant in 2023?

No, Klum is not pregnant. The model and judge wore a fake prosthetic belly for April Fool’s Day. However, the joke didn’t go well, as her fans were, surprisingly, very upset with the prank as it seems offensive for those who cannot have children.

Despite the backlash, Klum didn’t let the negative comments weigh her down, as she was seen taping America’s Got Talent with a big smile. The model has shared that so far her maternity experience has been “beautiful” and “fun,” per Metro UK.

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. I breastfed eight months each time [with my four kids] and then I was pregnant again,” she told Jennifer Hudson back in February. “Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16, and then 13. Now I waited a long time, so maybe [yes],” she added about the possibility of having another child.