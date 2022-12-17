Henry Cavill’s fate on The Witcher has already been decided. With the actor now free of his role as Superman due to the change of direction at DC, many fans wonder if he could return to the Netflix show. Here, check out what we know.

Henry Cavill’s fate on The Witcher has already been decided. The actor announced his exit through social media at the end of October, just days after he also announced his return as Superman in the DCEU. However, things have changed and fans wonder if he will come back to the series.

Cavill played the main character, Geralt of Rivia, for the first two seasons and a third in post-production. However, Liam Hemsworth was recruited to take the part and replace him on Season 4. Fans weren't thrilled with the change, but as Cavill was going to return to the DCEU, it was understandable.

Now, the actor is also officially out of the DCEU after James Gunn confirmed that he is going to reboot the Universe with a younger version of Superman, despite the excitement of fans with Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam. If Cavill is free, will he return to Netflix's series? Check out what the platform says.

Netflix confirms The Witcher’s future

Per CNN, Netflix said in a statement on Friday that they “can confirm there are no changes to Season 4 of The Witcher.” It’s not the first time the platform addresses the re-cast, with Netflix's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander talking to Variety on Dec. 14.

"There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we're hugely optimistic about this. We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through,” Friedlander explained.

"Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt,” he added. Cavill’s third season as Geralt will hit Netflix in 2023. However, while Cavill won’t return to either of these projects, the actor is now producing an upcoming project based on the game Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.