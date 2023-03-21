Keanu Reeves will return as the dangerous hitman John Wick for the fourth installment of the franchise, which will land in theaters this Friday. However, many fans want to know when it will be available to stream. Check out what we know.

Is John Wick: Chapter 4 coming to HBO Max? When and where to watch the movie on streaming

Keanu Reeves will return as the dangerous hitman John Wick for the fourth installment of the franchise. The film has already been receiving positive reviews from critics, who are calling it the best one of the series. It currently has a 93 percent of approval on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

According to reviews, the movie will be more action-packed than the previous ones, and it’s expected to become a success commercially. So far, the three films of the franchise have grossed over $587 million worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski, and apart from Reeves, the cast includes: Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård,Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown.

When is the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters?

The movie has been delayed a few times after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the filming schedule. However, fans will finally watch the film when it comes out in theaters this Friday, March 24. It will first have an exclusive theatrical run, before coming to streaming and VOD.

When is John Wick coming to streaming? It will be available on HBO Max?

John Wick is distributed by Lionsgate, and while there’s no official date for its streaming release we can say that it won’t be available on HBO Max, as the company has streaming deals with other services such as Starz, The Roku Channel and Peacock.

While the dates are unclear, the studio offers the exclusive rights to their films to The Roku Channel “immediately after the first pay theatrical window on Starz.” After this first “short-term window”, it will follow another more flexible window at a later date.

Then, they had a Pay2 window deal with Peacock, which will start with the studios’ 2022 slate. This, of course, includes John Wick 4. The previous movies of the franchise can be found on Netflix (all three) and Peacock (the first one, only).