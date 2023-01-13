Kanye West is involved in another bombshell and this time everything indicates that the rapper has secretly married one of Yeezy's workers. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Kanye West used to be one of the most influential stars in the industry, not only with his music but also in the world of fashion and even politics. Now, after his scandalous split with Kim Kardashian and all the women that came after, like actress Julia Fox, it seems that the rapper has found love again.

After being involved in several controversies, such as when he made some unfortunate anti-Semitic comments and spoke about the Jewish community, it seems that life is starting to smile again to the singer. According to several reports, it seems that the 45-year-old is currently living in hotels and devoting a lot of time to his new relationship.

Bianca Censori would be Ye's new girlfriend. The young woman got a job at Yeezy during November 2020 and since that moment she has not left the company. There she met her boss, who ended up being her boyfriend. It is not known exactly what is the task she has within the singer's brand, but she is an architectural designer.

Kanye West has married Bianca Censori?

Kanye reportedly married Yeezy's employee, his new girlfriend, over the course of Thursday, January 12. The two held an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills where they exchanged wedding rings and tied the knot. However, no official marriage certificate was presented to make their union legal.

So in the eyes of the law, they would not be married. The couple was spotted sporting the bands on their ring fingers as soon as they arrived at the hotel where they are staying, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Bianca had a radical change of look for the wedding, because until a few weeks ago she had brown hair and now it is blonde and short. This generated confusion among fans of the rapper, because it was not easy to recognize who was his companion. The event was organized just two months after West finalized his divorce with the mother of his children after seven years of marriage.

Neither of those involved confirmed the union through their social media accounts and their representatives did not respond to Page Six's requests for comment. Last month, the rapper released a song referencing his new partner and titled it Censori Overload.