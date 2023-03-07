It’s almost time for the Oscars 2023, which will take place on Sunday, March 12th. While stars such as Rihanna have already been confirmed to perform in the ceremony, many fans wonder if Lady Gaga will attend and sing.

It’s almost time for the Oscars 2023, which will take place on Sunday, March 12th at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. Everything is set for the ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, including the performances. However, many people wonder if Lady Gaga will attend the show. Here’s what we know.

All of this year’s nominees for best original song have been confirmed for a performance on Sunday, which are: Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (“Applause”), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (“This Is a Life”) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu”).

While it is tradition that all nominated songs are sung during the ceremony, Lady Gaga, who is also nominated for Top Gun: Maverick’s Hold My Hand, hasn’t been announced by the Academy. Here’s what we know about the singer’s status for Sunday.

Why is Lady Gaga not performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Right now, Gaga is in the midst of filming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” in which she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. According to Variety, it’s possible that her schedule is the reason she would miss the opportunity to perform at the Oscars show.

However, the report also suggests that, while Gaga might not have been announced, that doesn’t mean she couldn’t perform. Variety claims that “There are six days until the ceremony, and anything can happen. If anyone can pull off a last-minute surprise it will be the Academy and Lady Gaga.”

If Lady Gaga doesn’t perform it wouldn’t be the first time that a nominee doesn’t do it in the ceremony. For example, Van Morrison, SZA, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem didn’t sing at the Oscars despite their nominations.