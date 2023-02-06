Star Matthew McConaughey could be joining one of the most watched franchise series, 'Yellowstone.' Here's everything we know about the reports.

Thanks to streaming, the biggest movie stars are coming back, or even appearing for the first time, on television. Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Anniston and more have been among the biggest names on the biggest shows. And now it could be the turn for Matthew McConaughey.

When the iconic rom-com “How to lose a guy in 10 days” is celebrating its 20th anniversary, McConaughey is being linked with Yellowstone, which is one of the biggest shows right now. The star hasn’t appeared on a series since True Detective in 2014.

While there are reports of the show coming to an end due to Kevin Costner’s scheduling conflicts, The Hollywood Reporter also states that there are plans for a spinoff including McConaughey. Here’s what we know.

Matthew McConaughey is in talks to join a Yellowstone spinoff

According to THR, Paramount Network released a statement in which they affirmed that there is “no news to report” regarding the rumored exit of Costner or the ending of the show. However, they acknowledged the rumors:

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Per the reports, Costner would leave the flagship series and would join this new spinoff with McConaughey, but that wouldn’t mean that Yellowstone would end. The plan is for the series to continue with or without Costner. The franchise already includes the prequel series, 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which will return for a second season.