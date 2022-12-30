With the arrival of 2023, Americans will have a full year's worth of federal holidays to celebrate. Here, find out if Monday, January 2 is a federal holiday in the United States.

When Congress initially established a list of federal holidays in 1885, it was with the goal that all government workers would be granted holiday time on certain days. There are 11 days and other significant dates that are widely recognized and celebrated as federal holidays in the United States each year.

For this reason, many people look forward to their calendars and circle the dates of federal holidays. There are eleven federal holidays in the United States, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving. Standards are enforced nationwide to make sure that all federal holidays are recognized and celebrated.

Private sector workers may get a paid holiday from their employers. Some of these celebrations are within the purview of the federal government, while others, such as US Indigenous Peoples Day and the day following Thanksgiving, are celebrated primarily on a state or local level.

Does the United States have a federal holiday on January 2?

The first federal holiday of each year, New Year's Day is observed annually on January 1 because it marks the start of a new Gregorian calendar year, which is the basis for most Western calendars. On the night before, New Year's Eve, people gather to celebrate the coming of the new year by counting down to midnight, usually with fireworks and lively celebrations.

However, in the event that a federal holiday occurs on Saturday, government workers will instead celebrate the holiday on the Friday before. In addition, if it occurs on Sunday, then it is celebrated the following Monday.

Since January 1, 2023, is a Sunday, the traditional day to celebrate the New Year has been moved to the next day, Monday, January 2. Only in the year 2023 will this occur; in all other years, the first of the year will remain the traditional date for the federal holiday.