Rihanna had a memorable performance during the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show, but something really surprised the fans besides the music. On social media, they reacted to her being possibly pregnant again and the conspiracy theories started all over the internet.

Rihanna returned to stages after four years. She decided to return for the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show as she thinks her son will be proud of her in the future for it.

However, her son may not be alone in the future. Fans think the singer is pregnant again as some images caught during the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show may lead to that thought, so they reacted and analyzed every move by Rihanna to see if she's expecting another child.

Is Rihanna pregnant? Fans react after her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show performance