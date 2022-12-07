The Voice is facing backlash from some fans online after Season 22 finalists were announced on Tuesday’s night (Dec. 6) show. Check out why some of them think it’s rigged.

Is The Voice rigged? Why fans of the show think so after Season 22 semi-finals

The Voice is one of the most beloved singing competitions shows. However, the program has faced backlash from some fans online after Season 22 finalists were announced on Tuesday’s night (Dec. 6) show. Check out why some of them think it’s rigged.

During the semi-finals, all Blake Shelton’s three remaining artists won a spot in the final, without having to perform for the Instant Save. Meanwhile, three of John Legend’s singers and Gwen Stefani’s only remaining artist competed for the Instant Save vote. It was Omar Jose Cardona, from Team Legend, who advanced to the finale.

Besides Cardona, there are another four finalists: Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bodie and Bryce Leatherwood. However, fan favorite Parijita Bastola didn’t make it to the finale. And fans are not convinced about it.

Is there racism on The Voice? Some fans think so

The show’s voting system consists of two methods, and people can vote up to 10 times per artist and per email address. It’s America who picks the winners, but fans think that there’s a racial bias in their decisions.

Last night, from their eight semi-finalists, the four who advanced directly were white, while the other four who had to compete for the Instant Save were people of color. However, as others pointed out on Twitter, it can also have to do with the musical genre, as they mostly sing country music.

Actually, Blake Shelton, who is a country singer, is the only coach to have appeared in all seasons of the show. As a Quinnipiac Chronicle’s article from 2020 resumes, he is the one with the most wins ever (eight) and from 19 winners to that date, 15 were white. Producers or NBC have never addressed the accusations.