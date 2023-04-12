In an attempt to save his reputation, reality TV star Tom Sandoval appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast to discuss his affair with Raquel Leviss. However, it seems like his move wasn't approved by Bravo, which has led to rumors of firing.

There’s drama between Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval and Bravo, after he appeared on Howie Mandel’s podcast. It’s his first interview after news of him cheating his longtime girlfriend (now ex) Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss for months.

On the podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” the host and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz conducted the interview which went public today. Among the things he said, he stated that his relationship with Madix “was just lacking the intimacy, the connection” and that they “wanted to make sure and keep the optics up that we were a solid powerful couple because it was part of our brand.”

However, his PR move to try to clean his damaged image might backfire. The actor and musician is now in trouble with the network as they promote the upcoming Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 reunion. Now, there’s a rumor he could be fired. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Could Tom Sandoval leave Vanderpump Rules after the Howie Mandel interview?

A first report from The U.S. Sun, in which the outlet spoke with an insider on Bravo, stated that producers of the show are “putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion. So, him pulling this b***h move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario.”

The source also said that producers found out about the interview earlier in the week when Howie announced it, "and they’ve been freaking out and basically scrambling since.” However, a spokesperson from Bravo refuted the claims saying that “Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie's podcast."

While The Sun source said that "No one on the cast would be shocked or upset if he was fired,” an insider tells Page Six that “There has been no conversation of him being fired for doing an unauthorized interview” as “The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews — so that would mean the whole cast would be fired.”

Page Six also states that Bravo didn’t approve the interview, but a rep for Sandoval told the outlet “The network and the production company were fully aware of Tom doing the podcast prior, and there was a PR rep for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ present for the podcast.”