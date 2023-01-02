Netflix is reportedly in risk of losing one of their most successful series, ‘Wednesday,’ starring Jenna Ortega, due to copyright license. Check out what is the issue.

Netflix is reportedly in risk of losing one of their most successful series. ‘Wednesday,’ starring Jenna Ortega, was one of the highlights for the platform, becoming their most-watched English language show in its first week with more than 400 million hours viewed. However, the success could not guarantee a second season with the streamer.

The show follows a teenage version of the Addams family’s character, Wednesday, who is now studying in a board school alongside other “outcast” students, which also have superpowers or become mythical creatures. It became an instant hit and it went viral on TikTok, with millions of users copying the lead’s style and aesthetic.

While Netflix has shown interest in renewing the show, they haven’t confirmed anything yet. Now, news reports suggest that if the show continues it could actually move to another platform due to licensing issues. Check out the full story.

Why could ‘Wednesday’ end up on Amazon Prime instead of Netflix?

If ‘Wednesday’ continues on another platform, in this case Amazon Prime, it would have to do with licensing and copyright. A report from Deadline has resurfaced as, potentially, it could affect the show. Last year, the outlet confirmed that Amazon and MGM signed a $8.5billion merger.

But what does this have to do with the show? Well, MGM is the owner of the Addams family’s rights, and the deal could leave Amazon as a primary choice for projects regarding the brand. However, not everything is lost.

According to the Deadline’s report, Amazon won’t have all the exclusives rights for all the MGM licenses. So, it all depends on the terms of the deal between MGM, Amazon and, of course, Netflix.