Fans of Yellowstone are waiting for the second half of the fifth season of the beloved drama, which is currently on production. However, it seems like the series might be ending sooner than expected due to trouble with its lead star, Kevin Costner.

Costner plays patriarch John Dutton on the show, and he recently won the Golden Globe for best actor for the role. However, reports have stated that his schedule is in conflict with the filming of the series.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Costner reportedly demanded to only work for a single week on the second half of season five, which will return this summer. However, other reports suggest that these claims aren’t true. Here’s what we know about the future of Yellowstone.

Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

According to reports, Costner’s reluctance to film was causing “morale problems for the other stars of the show.” However, a spokesperson for Paramount tells Deadline that they “have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

But, is Yellowstone ending?

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter says that insiders believe that the “series is expected to continue with or without Costner. The article also states that the reports could “be a negotiating tactic by Paramount Global brass including Chris McCarthy, who oversees the franchise for the conglomerate.”

The Yellowstone franchise also includes the prequel series, 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which will return for a second season. THR also confirmed that Matthew McConaughey is in talks with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan for a spinoff series.