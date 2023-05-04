Is Zendaya ready to be a Disney girl again? Everything indicates that she is and that she will be part of one of the projects that fans are most excited about. Here, check if she will be present in The Princess Diaries 3.

Now that The Princess Diaries 3 is almost a done deal, many fans are wondering who will return for the sequel and what other actors may make an appearance. Zendaya is one of the first on the list, so she would be joining Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

Disney took 18 years to take the initiative of a new installment and has finally confirmed that we will know what has happened to Mia Thermopolis, the queen of Genovia. Although it is still early to know the plot, it is believed that it will show how her reign has been.

The Devil Wears Prada actress assured in an interview that she is ready to carry out the project. "We don't want to do it unless it's perfect. It's as important to us as it is to you and we don't want to give anything away until it's ready. But we're working on it", she said in 2019.

Could Zendaya join the cast of The Princess Diaries 3?

Disney is apparently considering Zendaya for a major role in the third installment of The Princess Diaries, according to Pop Faction's Twitter account. So far it is just a rumor and neither the Euphoria actress or her rep have made any comment.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in November that the company is working on a new movie and that it will be a continuation of the classic, not a reboot. Dinsney Plus Informer reported that a new princess character will be introduced, which according to Daniel RPK, will be of mixed race.