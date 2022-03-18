Scream is already one of the first major hits of this year. Loved by the fans and critics, the film has made almost $140 million worldwide. Because of the success of this iconic slasher a sequel was quickly greenlit, and now fans want to know when this movie is coming out.

Ghostface doesn't get a break. This year, a new Scream movie (also known as Scream 5) came out and the slashers fans loved it. The film is a direct sequel to Scream 4 (2011) and is the first one the series to not be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

This may seem a bit too soon but with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct the film along with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick back co-writing the screenplay, the franchise remains in good hands.

There aren't any plot details yet, however a finished version of the script has been confirmed recently by franchise star Courteney Cox. The actress also confirmed that she would be returning for the sixth movie, and has already received the script. She added that the film would start shooting around June 2022.

When is Scream 6 coming out?

According to Deadline, Scream 6 will be released on March 31, 2023 for Paramount and Spyglass. We are waiting for the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Also, given their significant roles in the last film, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera will most likely return as well. You can stream the last “Scream” movie on Paramount Plus (30-day Free Trial - $4.99 / month) and Amazon Prime Video (30-day Free Trial - Paramount+ subscription).