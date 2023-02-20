The critically-acclaimed and beloved comedy drama 'Sex Education' will be back with its fourth season later this year. However, fans are wondering if it will be the last, or if the show will be renewed. Here is what we know.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Sex Education? Everything we know so far

Since its debut in 2019, ‘Sex Education’ has become one of the most beloved shows on Netflix not only by viewers, but also by critics. The series follows a group of high-school students in a fictional British town as they learn about their bodies, desire, love and more.

The main cast includes Asa Butterfield as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Connor Swindells as Adam, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff, Mimi Keene as Ruby, and Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs.

The fourth season of the show has wrapped filming, and it’s expected to come at some point in 2023. It will also have Dan Levy as part of the cast. However, many fans wonder if the show will have a fifth season and which characters will return. Here’s everything we know.

Will ‘Sex Education’ be renewed for a fifth season?

So far, there’s no official word by Netflix about a fifth season of ‘Sex Education.’ While the streamer is unpredictable when it comes to renewing or canceling shows, they usually renew season by season, or two seasons ahead. In this case, it seems like fans will have to wait after the release of Season 4 to find out.

On the other hand, Butterfield told Radio Times that he doesn’t know when the series will end. “I don't know how long they'll want us to go on. I know no one wants it to last forever because it's a coming of age story and people ultimately have to come of age," he explained.

“You can't keep coming of age because then where's the end? Where is the resolution? So 'I don't know' is my answer,” the 25-year-old actor said. While he admitted that he wasn’t “in a hurry” to leave the series, several actors have already said they weren’t coming back to the show, so that could also come into play.

Sex Education Season 5: Actors and characters that are leaving the show

Well, there are several actors that will leave the show. For example, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley (Olivia) won’t return to the series from Season 4 and on, as well as Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily), who won’t be coming back.

Emma Mackey will appear on Season 4 but with less screen time as she said, however, if there’s going to be a Season 5 she won’t be returning. "No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve,” she said after winning the BAFTA for Rising Star on Feb. 19th.

On the other hand, Ncuti Gatwa won’t also be available to come back for a fifth season as he is now the new Doctor in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. In an Instagram post celebrating the end of filming for Season 4, he posted a picture of him dressed as Eric with the caption: "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."