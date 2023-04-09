Richard Madden will star in 'Citadel,' a sci-fi action thriller series, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, many fans haven't lost hope of watching him as David Budd for a second season of 'Bodyguard.' Here's what we know about its status.

Richard Madden is set to star in the sci-fi action thriller series ‘Citadel,’ alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, many fans wonder if he is going to reprise his role as David Budd in a second season of the BBC and Netflix spy drama ‘Bodyguard.’

The first season of ‘Bodyguard’ was released in 2018, and quickly became one of the most-watched series. The show followed police sergeant Budd, who was a British Army war veteran suffering from PTSD working as the principal protection officer for the Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), whose policies he doesn’t agree with.

Created and written by Jed Mercurio, the series was nominated for several awards, including Golden Globes (with Madden winning for his performance) and Emmys. While there were talks for a second season, there hasn’t been an official announcement. Here, check out what we know about a possible return of ‘Bodyguard.’

Has Bodyguard season 2 been confirmed?

Back in September 2021, the Daily Mirror reported that Jed Mercurio, who is also linked with Line of Duty, was “available” to kick off the process to develop a continuation to the first season, especially as Madden was also free at the time after wrapping up the filming of Marvel’s “Eternals.” However, no official word has been given about a second season.

While neither BBC or Netflix confirmed that a second season is in the works, Madden himself has voiced his interest in revisiting the character. Back in 2019, he told Collider that he “very much hope there’s another series” as he thinks “there’s a lot to tell about this character,” but he thought that “a break” was necessary.

On the other hand, Mercurio confirmed in 2019 that they were in talks with the BBC about a second series, but in 2020 he hadn’t any updates, saying that many articles talking about the status of the production “have no factual content whatsoever.” Meanwhile, producer Simon Heath told Metro in 2021: “Bodyguard is a big beast to put back together. I’m reasonably confident we will see it in due course.”

So, this means that any plans for bringing the series back are being kept under wraps for now, if they are actually working on it. So, in the meantime, it is better to catch up with Madden in his upcoming role as agent Mason Kane for Citadel.