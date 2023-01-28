Collen Hoover's best-selling novel and TikTok phenomenon 'It Ends With Us' will come to the big screen with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as protagonists. Here, check out everything you need to know about the adaptation.

'It Ends With Us': Everything we know about Blake Lively's new movie

Another adaptation is underway as Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel ‘It Ends With Us’ is coming to the big screen. The book has sold more than 4 million copies since its release in 2016, according to Forbes; as well as being one of TikTok’s favorites (and polarizing) novels.

The film is being produced by Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios, and the main roles are being played by two major stars: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively recently appeared in the thriller “The Rhythm Section” (2020), receiving critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Baldoni is most known for his role of Rafael Solano in Jane The Virgin, but he is not only set to star, but produce and direct as well. Baldoni has already directed another romance drama such as ‘Five Feet Apart’. Here, check out everything we know about this project.

Plot: What is ‘It Ends With Us’ about?

Just like the novel, the film will follow Lily, who after graduating from college moves to a new city in which meets Ryle, a neurosurgeon that has complete aversion to relationships but makes an exception for her. However, this new love will be in danger after her ex-boyfriend appears and puts her new life upside down.

Who is in the cast?

As we said before, Lively, 35, will play the main role and Baldoni, 39, will be Ryle, apart from also directing the film. Hoover herself made the announcement on her Instagram account with an emotional post, in which she remembered her beginnings.

She called Blake Lively her “dream Lily,” while noting that she thought Baldoni "had what it takes to play that character (of Ryle).” However, no further cast announcement has been made so far.

When does It Ends With Us hit theaters?

There’s no release date yet for the film, which is still in development. The script is being adapted by Christy Hall, while Hoover is serving as a consultant. So, check out here for more updates!