The Italian singer was tasked to sing the England national anthem, but technical difficulties and backlash on social media led to an apology.

It wasn’t an easy night for Italian singer Ellynora or Italy as the Three Lions defeated the four-time world champions 2-1 at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples. Along with the victory, England’s night was marked by a special occasion as Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading scorer.

The win corresponded to Euro 2024 qualifiers where England are in first after 1 match in their group. Before the game kicked off the ceremonial national anthems were played, with a live performance by Italian singer Ellynora, things did not go too well.

Ellynora’s rendition of God Save The Queen was met with a lot of disdain online and three England players made faces as they heard the anthem be sung so badly. It also appeared that the singer forgot some of the words to the song. Ellynora later uploaded a story striking a V sign, an offensive gesture in England, and the line, “England hope you enjoyed my gift”. England fans did not, bashing the singer on her social networks and Twitter.

Ellynora apologizes for signing England anthem

Ellynora would later take down her story and breakdown while talking to the Daily Mail, "I’m just so angry with what happened because I wanted it to be perfect but what happened wasn’t my fault.

"I want to say sorry to all the England fans who were at the stadium and watching on TV, I’m mortified for what happened and I want people to know that I wasn’t being disrespectful.

"It was such an honor to be asked to sing the national anthem and I was so excited about it. I’ve never sung anything like that before. I’m more of a pop artist but at the ground there was a sound issue.

"I had rehearsed the anthem twice the day before the match and then on the night three times but when it came to the actual performance, I had a problem with my earpiece.

"I had the music in my ear and then it stopped and started again, and I was hearing it twice, so it meant I was out of synch, and it was hard for me to catch up.

"I really tried my best to solve the problem but there was nothing I could do and I’m so angry about it. I was trying to adjust my singing to catch up with the anthem in the stadium, but it was too late."