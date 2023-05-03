Keri Russell's political thriller was the most-watched series on Netflix last week. However, another drama has taken its spot. Check out which show is the most popular on the platform this week.

It’s not The Diplomat: This is the most-watched series on Netflix in the US this week

If you’re looking for something to watch, the Top 10 movies and TV shows on Netflix are always a good place to start. This week, the most watched movie is a French action thriller, AKA. However, what about the series?

Well, according to FlixPatrol, The Diplomat, which stars Keri Russell in as an US ambassador in the UK, was the most watched show last week, but now it’s third in the Top 10. However, the series has been renewed for a second season just seven days after its release.

The second spot of the most-watched TV shows this week is for the second season of Sweet Tooth, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a boy who's half-human and half deer. But, what series is in the Top 1?

The drama that everyone is watching on Netflix right now

Season 2 of “Firefly Lane” is the most-watched show on Netflix of the week (to May 3rd). The show stars Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart, a famous host of a daytime talk show and Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey, Tully's best friend.

According to Variety, during the April 24-30 viewing window, the series earned 43.49 million hours viewed with the addition of its final seven episodes, which came out on April 27th. This will be the end of the show, as it wasn’t renewed for a third season.

Full Top 10 of most-watched shows on Netflix (May 3rd)

*Per FlixPatrol

Firefly Lane

Sweet Tooth

The Diplomat

The Night Agent

Better Call Saul

Workin’ Moms

The Nurse

Beef

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Demon Slayer

Love is Blind