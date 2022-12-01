Ivana Knoll is the young model who stole the show during some of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches and was named the most beautiful fan. Here, check out everything you need to know about her, such as her origins, her vocation and more.

Ivana Knoll is already known as the World Cup's Hottest Fan and has been turning heads after watching a few matches in colorful, revealing outfits. Many wondered if this would get her in trouble with the authorities, but she assured TMZ that she "believes Qatar's harsh dress guidelines have been completely relaxed while hosting the soccer competition".

The locals are fascinated with the model and she assured that the locals had confirmed that she could wear whatever she wanted, so she would not have any kind of punishment. "The whole country is talking about it. Everyone knows me here and I saw that they accepted me", she confessed.

The soccer fanatic is Croatian and has always been present at matches, such as the one between Belgium and Croatia today. Her 900,000 Instagram followers were waiting to see what outfit she would wear on Thursday, as they usually wear the colors of their country's flag. Here, find out more about who she is...

Who is Ivana Knoll?

Knoll is a well-known Croatian model who came to light after winning the Miss Croatia contest a few years ago. She is also an influencer and took all the flashes during the World Cup in Brazil 2014, where she became known for following her country's national team. That was the great start of her career and she never stopped.

She followed the national team to Russia 2018 and now to Qatar 2022. However, this last trip has not been entirely pleasant, as some of the country's authorities have been harassing her because of her clothing. Nevertheless, she never let them intimidate her and continued to upload videos with her characteristic clothes.

She was walking along the beaches of Doha in a Bikini and this also caught the attention of the locals of the Arab country. But Ivana had no filter and confessed to TMZ that she never meant to disrespect the Qatari people with her designs, but feels that everyone should have the choice to wear what fits their own culture. She then added, "I was never afraid of being arrested for being who I am, and I don't think I could hurt someone by wearing a bikini. And if that deserves to be arrested, then arrest me".

Although Knoll was born in Germany, she has lived in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, since she was very young. She always felt very connected to her country's culture and sport, but it wasn't very easy to find tickets and permission to enter the stadium.

"This is a disaster. I feel sorry for all the people who can't go to the World Cup because of the worst organization ever. My team did not get a Hayya card (Fan ID to enter the host country and the stadiums) even after 20 days, despite having all the tickets for the final", said Ivana.